2 Myrtle Beach men charged with attempted murder for June 9 shooting also accused of drug crimes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men arrested on drug charges by Myrtle Beach police on Sunday have also been accused of attempted murder stemming from a shooting on June 9 in the city, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Jasiah Chesser, 20, and Justin Evans, 22, both of Myrtle Beach, were arrested on Sunday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, the warrants show.

Authorities have not said where the shooting on June 9 happened, but it also resulted in both being charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The warrants also gave no indication that anyone was injured in the shooting.

When police arrived at a parking lot where the shooting happened, the warrant for Chesser said officers found several shell casings. Surveillance video later showed three men having a disagreement and a white Dodge Charger pulling into a parking space. The video showed “other parties” pulling out their guns and firing at Chesser when he got out of the car.

“As the other suspects stopped shooting and ran away from the defendant he then began to shoot back from behind a car,” the warrant said. “After several shots were exchanged defendant got back into the white in color Dodge Charger and fled the area.”

According to the warrant for Evans, he was seen on video “ducking behind a car and pulling out a black handgun.” The warrant alleges that he drove the vehicle that fled the scene with Chesser also inside.

After officers arrested the two men on outstanding warrants on Sunday, the warrants said officers found Chesser with seven multicolored tablets determined to be MDMA, a white pill identified as Oxycodone and 27.9 grams of a “white rock substance” that tested positive for a cocaine base.

Evans also had a single white pill identified as Oycodone, according to the warrants. And while searching a vehicle where Evans was found hiding, the warrants said officers also found a bag containing more than 10 grams of a “white rock substance” in a rear passenger seat compartment where Evans had been sitting. It was also determined to have a cocaine base, the warrants said.

Chesser remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, while Evans has been released on a $100,000 bond.