2 people cited for harassing an alligator in Myrtle Beach area neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people were cited in a Myrtle Beach area neighborhood for harassing an alligator, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The incident happened in the area of Blue Tree Court on private property on Feb. 12, according to the SCDNR. The two were issued a summons for harassment of an alligator.

Tips from the public helped to make this case, said Kaley Lawrimore with the SCDNR.

People are encouraged to report any potential violations of the state’s fish, game or boat laws to 1-800-922-5431.

