HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Longs.

Two people have been displaced and will be offered assistance after a fire damaged their home in the 3000 block of Old Buck Creek Road. No injures have been reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at about 2:01 p.m. on Tuesday. The Loris Fire Department assisted with the call.

No further information is available at this time.