MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Socastee Boulevard near Cimerron Drive in Myrtle Beach was shut down Tuesday afternoon because of a two-vehicle crash that injured two people, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 3:29 p.m., and two people were taken to the hospital. No other information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.