HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a Friday night shooting in Horry County near Highway 17 Bypass.

Two people sustained injuries, according to Horry County police. None of the injuries is life threatening.

The shooting took place at about 7:40 p.m. near Fred Nash Boulevard and Highway 17 Bypass, police said.

Anyone with info should call HCPD at 843-248-1520.