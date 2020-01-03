2 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been taken to a hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the area of Worthams Cutoff Road and North Highway 57 near the Horry County/North Carolina border around 7 a.m. Friday for the crash.

All occupants were able to get out of the vehicles involved.

The two people were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

