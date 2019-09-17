2 taken to hospital after crash in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Murrells Inlet.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire crews responded to a 2-car crash at Highway 17 Business and Macklen Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to MIGC Fire District.

One person was taken to Grand Strand Trauma Center and another person was taken to Waccamaw hospital.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area until the scene is cleared.

E76, E78, MEDIC 79 and MEDIC 78 just responded to another 2 car MVA at 17 business and Macklen Ave. Medic 78 transported… Posted by Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

LATEST NEWS: