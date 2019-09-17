MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Murrells Inlet.
Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire crews responded to a 2-car crash at Highway 17 Business and Macklen Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to MIGC Fire District.
One person was taken to Grand Strand Trauma Center and another person was taken to Waccamaw hospital.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area until the scene is cleared.
LATEST NEWS:
- 2 taken to hospital after crash in Murrells Inlet
- Man robbed in parking lot of $4K in gold necklaces and bracelet; car stolen
- Missing Florence woman last seen in her wheelchair on South Irby Street
- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg receives key to City of Conway
- “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek starts chemo again