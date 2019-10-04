2 taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been taken to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Conway.

The crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle happened around 10 a.m. Friday on Church Street, according to Conway police. Two people on the motorcycle were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Courtesy: Conway Police Department Twitter

As of 10:06 a.m., Conway police say Church Street is open, but traffic is slowed down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Conway Police are working to clear the scene of a motorcycle vs vehicle accident on Church St in Conway. Two people on the motorcycle are being transported with injuries. Church Street is still open, but traffic is moving slowly. Drivers asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tvCMZlMm5A — Conway Police SC (@ConwayPoliceSC) October 4, 2019

