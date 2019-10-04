CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been taken to a hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Conway.
The crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle happened around 10 a.m. Friday on Church Street, according to Conway police. Two people on the motorcycle were taken to a hospital with injuries.
As of 10:06 a.m., Conway police say Church Street is open, but traffic is slowed down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Two arrested after home invasion in Florence County
- 2 taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Conway
- Attorney says man wrongfully charged in Lake City shooting, wasn’t in town at time of incident
- The will to survive: SC college student survives a traumatic brain injury with help from doctors
- Oyster bar removes $14K from walls to donate to Hurricane Dorian relief in Bahamas