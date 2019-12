CAROLINA FOREST, SC AREA (WBTW) – Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash near Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 600 Stoney Falls Boulevard for a 2-vehicle crash.

Traffic is down to one lane and people are asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

At just before 10 a.m., #HCFR crews from stations 23 (University), 39 (Carolina Forest) and 45 (Carolina Bays) were dispatched to 600 Stoney Falls Blvd. for a 2-vehicle accident.



2 patients were transported.



Traffic is down to 1 lane. Please avoid the area as @SCDPS_PIO works. pic.twitter.com/pUlI40rPNc — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 3, 2019

