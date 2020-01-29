2 taken to hospital after head-on crash near Conway

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – Two people have been taken to a hospital after a head-on crash in the Conway area.

Crews were dispatched to the area of SC Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash involved two cars and two people were extricated. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating.

