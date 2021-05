LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were injured and taken to the hospital Saturday evening after two motorcycles collided on Highway 90 in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCRF was dispatched at 7 p.m. to the crash at Dogwood Lane, and the road was briefly closed while first responders worked at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.