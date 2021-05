MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on Farrow Parkway, police said.

It happened about 12:45 p.m. at Farrow Parkway and Agnes Way, Master Cpl. Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said.

The crash temporarily closed the road, but Vest said both vehicles were towed away and the scene was cleared a short time later.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.