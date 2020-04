HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to please avoid the area of Bear Bluff Road and Old Reaves Ferry Road while they work on the scene.

The three injured people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to HCFR.

The crash happened at about 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates on wbtw.com as we work to learn more.