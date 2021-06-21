2-year-old Pitbull in Myrtle Beach named Butterball finds fur-ever home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A 2-year-old Pitbull named Butterball was adopted from the Grand Strand Humane Society Sunday and is now a member of the Newman family.

“First family dog, first family pet, a big Pitbull named Butterball. He is amazing and he is a sweetheart,” Shane Newman said.

Newman said when he and his family drove into the parking lot of the Grand Strand Humane Society, that’s when they laid eyes on Butterball and knew he was the one.

“We just got lucky finding Butterball. We came up and we sat by his cage for a bit. I think it was meant to be,” Newman said.

The GSHS participated in the statewide ‘Pick Me SC’ Adoption event. According to GSHS, this week 52 animals have been adopted.

“We have such an influx of new animals coming in and our adoption rate is lower during the summer time so it is so critical to get these animals out of the shelter,” executive director for GSHS, Jess Wnuk said.

Now that Butterball has found his fur-ever home, Newman said he and his family look forward to spending the rest of their lives together.

“I love dogs. I love the connection. I feel like we can run and we can play. We are a very active family. We can go to the skate park. We can go to the beach. I grew up with Pitbulls. I have taken them out fishing, running and playing. It’s just the energy and we have a lot of energy in our family,” Newman said.

Newman said Butterball’s first trip with his new family was to the skate park.

“We are literally going to toss him in the car and just do what we do every weekend so he’s in for it,” Newman said.