MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird.”

While that iconic line from “The Notebook” wasn’t uttered in Myrtle Beach, filmmakers have still been flocking to the Grand Strand area to film movies for decades.

From Noah reminding Allie of their love story in their senior years, to Joe Manganiello stripping and body rolling against a Pepsi cooler in a Myrtle Beach convenience store, filmmakers have been shooting movies in the area for more than a century.

Along with movies such as “The Notebook” and “The Patriot,” others — including made-for-tv romantic comedies — have used the area’s historic landmarks and picturesque beaches as backdrops.

Among those is “Icing on the Cake” which was filmed at Crumb Buns Bakery in North Myrtle Beach. The movie, about a baker falling in love with the developer planning to tear down her business, aired on Lifetime.

The nursing home in “The Notebook” was filmed at Rice Hope Plantation in Georgetown County. The plantation, built in 1919, was purchased by the International Paper Company in 1924 and used by the company’s employees and guests as a resort.

Other historic sites have also served as sets. Part of “The Patriot” was filmed at Mansfield Plantation in Georgetown. The plantation, established in 1718, was once the largest rice-producing plantation in the country.

In addition, tv shows like “One Tree Hill” and “Beach Front Bargain” were filmed here. Myrtle Beach is also mention in the song “19 You + Me” by Dan and Shay, appearing in the opening lyrics “It was our first week/At Myrtle Beach/Where it all began.”

The area is popular for filmmakers because of employee wage rebates, supplier rebates, the lack of a state sales tax and because there is no location fee for filming at state properties, according to Visit Myrtle Beach.

Here is a list of 20 movies filmed in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Visit Myrtle Beach.

Magic Mike XLL (2015) Wishing Out Loud (2015) The Bay (2010) The Strangers (2006) The Stateside (2002) The Notebook (2002) Swimming (2000) The Nutty Professor II (1999) The Patriot (1999) Lolita (1995) Fall Time (1994) Chasers (1993) Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken (1991) Paradise (1991) Shag (1989) Made in Heaven (1986) Ocean Drive Weekend (1984) Chain Gang (1983) Don’t Make Waves (1967) Pied Piper Malone (1924)

LATETS HEADLINES: