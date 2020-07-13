$200,000 lottery ticket sold in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A lottery player in Little River won $200,000 in Friday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

The lucky ticket was bought at the Phoenix Mart at 1708 Hwy. 17 in Little River.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Friday for a prize of $100,000. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was multiplied to $200,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – 8 – 18 – 22 – 33 – 35 Power-Up: 2

Check your tickets. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.