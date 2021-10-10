2020 Census: Horry County gaining $2.1M in state funds, Florence County losing $590,000

FILE – This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. Alabama on Wednesday became the second state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau’s decision to delay by six months the release of data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, as it took aim at the accuracy of a privacy protection system that it alleged is holding up the process.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Horry County is one of 11 South Carolina counties that will receive more state funding because of 2020 U.S. Census numbers.

South Carolina’s population grew 10.7% from 2010 to 2020, so only counties that grew faster than that rate will see more money from the Local Government Fund, which provides money to counties based on their share of the state population. That means some counties that grew in population, like Richland or Oconee, will still see their share of the state funding pie reduced.

Horry County will gain more than any other county, an additional $2.1 million, or about 1% of the county’s overall budget. Other counties that will see an increase include Berkeley, York, Greenville, Charleston, Spartanburg, Lancaster, Dorchester, Beaufort, Lexington and Jasper counties, according to the Post and Courier newspaper.

Florence County, whose population stayed nearly the same during the past decade, is among 35 counties that will see their share of the state funding pie reduced.

The state has put in place a new program to offset some of the losses in slow-growing, more rural counties. That will take some of the sting off the $590,434 that Florence County is losing, but it still is a hole in the budget, Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith Jr. said.

“Half a million dollars is substantial when you look at it,” Smith said.

Orangeburg County stands to lose the most, at $738,552.