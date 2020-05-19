2020 Conway Riverfest canceled because of Coronavirus concerns

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The 2020 Conway Riverfest, which was scheduled for June 27, has been canceled.

The Conway Chamber of Commerce canceled the event over concerns of the Coronavirus. Chamber members proposed reallocating the funds meant for Riverfest to the July 4th fireworks display and a chamber marketing campaign during a Conway City Council meeting Monday.

Conway City Council approved the reallocation of the funds, including $7,500 to the fireworks display and $8,000 towards the marketing campaign.

