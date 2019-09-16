2020 Democratic candidates to make appearances at 143rd Galivants Ferry Stump

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – Several Democratic candidates for the 2020 election will make an appearance at the 143rd Galivants Ferry Stump.

The stump will be held on Monday and will include appearances from Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and others.

The stump is usually held in the spring during election years, but Monday’s event was added ahead of the Democratic primary coming up in February.

The historic political event is in its 143rd year and the stump will be at Pee Dee Farms General Store in Galivants Ferry.

Candidate speeches begin at 6 p.m. and clogging will start at 5 p.m., along with live music and food.

