2021 Myrtle Beach Pelicans home opener game brings out fans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Fans attending the 2021 Myrtle Beach Pelicans Home Opening Game said they were excited to be attending after nearly two years.

Part of the challenge of getting ready for the game was the worker shortage. The team’s Associate General Manager, Kristin Call, said that was especially true for the concession stand.

“Concessions is always one of the tougher areas to fill in the ballpark and I think you are seeing that right now throughout the Grand Strand with a lot of restaurants. They are kind of having those same issues with staffing and like I said, we are no different but we are staffed up for the night and ready to welcome in folks for the night,” Call said.

Safety protocols included no autograph sessions and players were not allowed to throw baseballs or items to the fans. There was also a requirement for face masks and social distancing. The team also partnered with the Fan Food ordering platform that lets people to order food from their phone and pick it up at the concession window.

“It feels amazing to finally be standing here on opening day. It has been 628 days since the pelicans last played a game here and we are overjoyed to be standing here today,” Call said.

Call also added that the stadium will be cleaned regularly and signage will be posted throughout ballpark reminding people to social distance.