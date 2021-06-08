25 businesses we’d like to see come to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Attention, universe. We have some requests.

As Myrtle Beach continues to grow, the sands get filled with more eclectic, regional tastes. If you’re used to a real New York pizza or a burrito that’ll rivel ones in Phoenix, you’re out of luck.

News13 compiled a list of 25 businesses we’d like to see in the area. In order to qualify, a company’s nearest location had to be at least 50 miles away from the WBTW studio in Socastee, according to Google Maps.

Here are 25 businesses we’d like to see in Myrtle Beach, in no particular order:

Trader Joe’s

Type of business: Grocery store

Nearest location: Wilmington, N.C., 67.7 miles away

Dark. Chocolate. Peppermint. Joe Joe’s.

Orange chicken. Fresh fruit. Seasonal items. Low-cost flowers.

Trader Joe’s isn’t a store. It’s an EXPERIENCE.

Sheetz

Type of business: Convenience store/gas station/???

Nearest location: Fayetteville, N.C., 100.3 miles away

What is a Sheetz? That’s a bit…inconclusive. According to the company’s website, it’s a “KICKED-UP CONVENIENCE STORE WHILE BEING MORE THAN A CONVENIENCE STORE.” All caps. It features made-to-order foods, an espresso bar and gas.

3. White Castle

Type of business: Fast food

Nearest location: London, K.Y., 371.1 miles away

The burger chain started 100 years ago, selling square hamburgers for five cents each. Now, there’s more than 375 locations nationwide. The burgers are most commonly found in the Midwest and the New York metropolitan area.

4. Papa Murphy’s

Type of business: Over-the-counter pizza

Nearest location: Wilmington, N.C., 88.4 miles away

You’ll have to bake the pizzas yourself, but it’s worth the wait. Want a heart pizza for Valentine’s Day? They have it. Want a pumpkin-themed one for Halloween? They have that, too.

As the company says, it’s truly “love at 425 degrees.”

5. Ikea

Type of business: Furniture store

Nearest location: Charlotte, N.C., 180 miles away

Look, we don’t know how to pronounce the product names, either. The European-based business sells inexpensive furniture and, strangely enough, meatballs. You’ll have to build the furniture yourself, but, hey, it’s never too late to learn Swedish.

6. Shake Shack

Type of business: Fast casual

Nearest location: Charlotte, N.C., 167 miles away

The business has made a big impact on the food scene since it opened its first kiosk in 2004 in Madison Square Park. It didn’t even start with featuring shakes — it was a hot dog cart. Now, there are 275 Shake Shacks nationwide.

7. Hy-Vee

Type of business: Grocery store

Nearest location: Springfield, I.L., 960 miles away

You’re going to have to trust us on this one — the Midwestern-based supermarket store has some of the best completely non-authentic Chinese food in the nation. Hy-Vee has everything, including a bakery, florist and Chinese food kiosk. Although you won’t find any locations anywhere near Myrtle Beach, there are more than 265 clustered in the nation’s center.

8. Cafe Rio

Type of business: Mexican fast casual

Nearest location: Falls Church, V.A., 426 miles away

No offense, Myrtle Beach, but you have no idea what a REAL burrito is. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill is known for its sweet pork, enchilada-style burritos and tortillas made just seconds before they end up on your plate. The Utah-based business has rapidly expanded since it first opened in 1997, now spanning to 144 locations in 12 states.

9. Wawa

Type of business: Convenience store/gas station/coffee shop

Nearest location: Virginia Beach, V.A., 326 miles away

Wawa, which exists mostly on the East Coast, has more than 900 locations nationwide. Want a smoothie at 2 a.m.? Try Wawa. The company has steadily increased its footprint, opening its first Florida store in 2012. Who knows, maybe one will be here sooner than we think.

10. In-N-Out Burger

Type of business: Fast food

Nearest location: Houston, T.X., 1,171 miles away

It’s “secret menu” is the worst-kept secret ever, but we won’t complain. In-N-Out’s options is easy to remember…mostly because you can count them on one hand. The burger joint has a cult following, so if you do find one, be prepared to wait in a long line.

11. Macy’s

Type of business: Department store

Nearest location: Columbia, S.C., 146 miles away

Home goods, clothes and the true meaning of Christmas. Macy’s has it all. If one pops up here, we’ll throw our own Thanksgiving Day parade.

12. Culver’s

Type of business: Fast food

Nearest location: Summerville, S.C., 94.5 miles away

Cheese. Curds.

And its classic ButterBurger. Look, we’re not saying this place isn’t for anyone on a diet, but….

13. Casey’s

Type of business: Convenience store/gas station

Nearest location: Waverly, T.N., 79 miles away

Casey’s is a gas station known for its pizza. Really. The company, headquartered in Iowa, has more than 2,100 stores in 16 states.

14. Whole Foods

Type of business: Grocery store

Nearest location: Wilmington, N.C., 80.1 miles away

The eco-conscious supermarket sells products free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. It’s known for its organic food choices, and was recently purchased by Amazon.

15. Whataburger

Type of business: Fast food

Nearest location: Thomasville, G.A., 446 miles away

Prepare to use both hands.

The regional chain is based in Texas and opened its first location in 1950.

16. Taco John’s

Type of business: Fast food

Nearest location: Elizabethton, T.N., 372 miles away

The Wyoming-based restaurant is definitely more “Mexican-inspired” than authentic. Known for its potato olés, it can quickly become a guilty pleasure.

17. Philly Pretzel Factory

Type of business: Counter-serve food

Nearest location: Columbia, S.C., 137 miles

Paging all P.A.ers — your soft pretzel fix is closer than you think, but still not close enough.

18. Nordstrom

Type of business: Department store

Nearest location: Nordstrom Rack in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., 85.3 miles away

The luxury department store company is also known for Nordstrom Rack, where you can get overstock items from traditional store at discount prices.

19. Harris Teeter

Type of business: Supermarket

Nearest location: Wilmington, N.C., 72.4 miles away

The North Carolina-based business has more than 260 stores scattered in seven states and Washington D.C. It’s now owned by The Kroger Company.

20. Pizza Ranch

Type of business: Fast casual pizza

Nearest location: Hendersonville, T.N., 603 miles away

The Midwestern chain is headquartered in Iowa and has more than 200 locations. The business includes a buffet, with food like pizza, crispy ranch chicken and wings available.

21. Raising Cane’s

Type of business: Fast food

Nearest location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C., 84.2 miles away

Ok, so if Guam just got one, we can too, right?

The business, which started in the South, is known for its limited menu and focus on chicken fingers.

22. Zöes Kitchen

Type of business: Fast casual

Nearest location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C., 83.8 miles away

Headquartered in Texas, Zöes Kitchen is known for its Mediterrean food made with fresh ingredients. Its menu includes items like piadinas, pasta bakes and pitas.

23. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Type of business: Mexican fast casual

Nearest location: Hardeeville, S.C., 208 miles away

The Texas-based, Baja-style taco shop has a cult-like following and has grown to more than 100 locations nationwide. Stop by one to hang out on the patio, drink a margarita and try the Fuzzy’s Butt Burnin’ Hot Sauce. We don’t know where the “fuzzy” part of its name came from, and we’re not sure if we want to.

24. Sprouts Farmers Market

Type of business: Supermarket

Nearest location: Fayetteville, N.C., 130 miles away

Sprouts is similar to Whole Foods in that both supermarkets carry natural and organic food. The business can be mostly found out west, with most of its locations in California, Arizona and Texas.

25. Kwik Trip

Type of business: Convenience store/gas station

Nearest location: Davenport, I.A., 1,075 miles away

Like most Midwestern gas stations, Kwik Trip seems to have practically everything. The first location opened in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in 1960, and has since grown to more than 700 stores in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Last year, it launched take home meals.