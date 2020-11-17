2nd person charged with animal cruelty in Georgetown County after dogs found abandoned, in poor health

GEORGETOWN CO, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has been charged with animal cruelty after dogs were found abandoned, in poor health, and without food or water, according authorities.

Hailey Lynch, 22, of Georgetown, turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest on one count of animal cruelty.

Steven Graham, 24, of Andrews, was charged on Monday with 14 counts of animal cruelty.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies said they were alerted to dogs being left chained and in cages without food or clean water. The dogs were found at a home on Voss Trail in Georgetown Sunday.

One adult dog and seven puppies were left inside a mobile home while others were chained outside, deputies said. Some of the dogs appeared abnormally thin and some had sores.

A number of dog skeletons were also found in the yard. The dogs were taken to St. Frances Animal Center for treatment.

