3-alarm condo fire breaks out in Little River complex

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) — Fire and rescue crews responded to a 3-alarm fire in Little River on Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire happened at the Cyprus Bay Condos at 4254 Pinehurst Circle shortly before 8 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Multiple families were displaced as a result of the fire. Residents will receive aid from the American Red Cross.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the Calabash Fire Department also assisted in containing the fire.

