WATCH: 3-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes campground in Surfside Beach damages 11 units; no serious injuries

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A large three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at the Ocean Lakes Campground in Surfside Beach damaged 11 units, but no one was seriously injured, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 6:09 a.m. to the 6000 block of S. Kings Highway. The fire has been brought under control, but crews remain on the scene.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but not taken to the hospital, Horry County Fire Chief Joseph Tanner said. Three people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Two of the damaged structures were destroyed HCFR said in a social-media post. Eight other units were damaged by fire and heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Seventy first responders were working at the scene, HCFR said, including units from the Surfside Beach Fire Department, the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the Horry County Police Department. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department provided additional coverage during the fire.

News13 has a reporter at the scene. Count on us for updates.

Video courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue.