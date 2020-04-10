3 Horry Co. Schools nutrition services employees now positive for virus; 2 are at Socastee Elem. meal site

SOCASTEE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Three Horry County Schools nutrition services employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, two of which are at the Socastee Elementary School meal site.

On Friday, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier announced a third nutrition services employee had tested positive for the virus after working at the meal site, saying:

“On April 9th, the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (SC DHEC) confirmed for HCS officials that a Nutrition Services employee, who worked at Socastee Elementary School prior to that site’s closure and who was under self-quarantine, has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee’s last day reporting to work was Thursday, April 2nd. The employee was pre-screened by the school nurse, which is done daily, on Thursday, April 2nd, and did not present any symptoms. Horry County Schools cannot share any additional information about the employee and cannot legally disclose the employee’s health condition.

Earlier this week, in accordance with SC DHEC guidelines, HCS communicated with all HCS Nutrition Services and Transportation employees who worked at the Socastee Elementary School site regarding an employee’s positive test result. The employee whose positive test was confirmed yesterday was one of the workers who had previously been instructed to self-quarantine. As reported by the district on April 8th, SC DHEC is conducting an investigation.“

News13 previously reported that two other nutrition services employees had tested positive for the virus: one who worked at the South Conway Elementary School meal site and another who worked at the Socastee Elementary School site.

The Socastee Elementary School meal site has been closed and families who got meals there will now pick up food at Socastee High School.

