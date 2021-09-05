3 Horry County Fire Rescue crew members hurt in ambulance crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Horry County Fire Rescue personnel were injured early Sunday morning when their ambulance crashed in Myrtle Beach.

HCFR responded at 6:20 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the area of River Oaks Drive and Red River Court.

Three HCFR employees were taken to the hospital after the crash. No information was immediately available on the extent of their injuries or the circumstances of the crash. HCFR did not say whether there was a patient inside the ambulance.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.