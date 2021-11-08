3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash near St. John Road and Highway 501 in Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital Monday evening after a two-vehicle crash in Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 6:15 p.m. to the crash in the area of St. John Road and Highway 501. One person hurt in the crash was flown from the scene in a helicopter, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. The Aynor and Horry County police departments assisted at the crash site.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.