HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt in a boating accident that happened Saturday near Highway 917 in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources]

SCDNR continues to investigate the incident that happened on the Little Pee Dee River in the area of Church Landing Road, spokesman David Lucas said.

Information about the persons’ injuries and how the incident happened was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.