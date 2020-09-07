3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said the crash happened around 1:48 p.m in the area of Fantasy Harbor Blvd. and April Gray Lane. Two cars were involved and three people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to HCFR.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
