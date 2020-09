HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured after a four-vehicle crash on Hwy 501 Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Hwy 501 near Gardner Lacy Road.

Beach-bound lanes are currently closed, HCFR said.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: All beach-bound lanes of Hwy. 501 are currently closed to traffic near Gardner Lacy Rd., due to a four-vehicle accident that was dispatched to #HCFR crews at 4:35 p.m.



Th3 people are being transported with injuries.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/zjFDSbWzs5 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) September 8, 2020

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.