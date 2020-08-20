3 injured in crash near Green Sea Road in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Green Sea Road and Hands Drive in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said the call was dispatched at 4:23 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene.
