3 injured in crash near Green Sea Road in Horry County

Grand Strand

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Green Sea Road and Hands Drive in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the call was dispatched at 4:23 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene.

