3 injured in crash near Green Sea Road in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Green Sea Road and Hands Drive in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the call was dispatched at 4:23 p.m.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 3 people are being transported to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle accident near Green Sea Road and Hands Drive.



This call was dispatched to #HCFR crews at 4:23 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating.



Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/am1HewFw21 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 20, 2020

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene.

