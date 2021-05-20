3 injured in crash on Highway 701 in Loris area

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured in a crash Thursday evening on Highway 701 in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 5:44 p.m. at the intersection of North Highway 701 and Prospect Road, HCFR said. Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Road signage was knocked down and one of the two cars involved landed on nearby railroad tracks, HCFR said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.