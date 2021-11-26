3 injured in Loris crash

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a two-car crash Friday afternoon.

Two cars collided at about 3 p.m., according to social media posts from Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened in the area of Red Bluff Road at Old Forest Road.

Occupants of at least one vehicle were extricated, although the post does not disclose if it was the three who were injured, or if the three were in the same vehicle.

As of 4:20 p.m., authorities were asking drivers to avoid the road due to it being shut down.

