LONGS, SC (WBTW) — Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a vehicle crash Monday morning.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at about 5:15 a.m. at Highway 905 and Long Acres Drive in Longs, according to a tweet from the organization.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision.
LATEST HEADLINES
- NAACP files motion to stop City of Myrtle Beach from using bike loops following Black Bike Week verdict
- ‘It is filling up:’ Nearly 1 in 5 NC hospitals at least 90 percent full, federal data show
- 3 injured in morning crash in Longs
- Woman and infant dead after stabbing in Virginia
- Feds investigate evidence Nashville bomber hunted ‘lizard people,’ other alien beings