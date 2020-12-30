3 injured in morning crash in Longs

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 5:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, to a two-vehicle crash in Longs. (Source: Horry SC Fire Rescue)

LONGS, SC (WBTW) — Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a vehicle crash Monday morning. 

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at about 5:15 a.m. at Highway 905 and Long Acres Drive in Longs, according to a tweet from the organization.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision. 

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories