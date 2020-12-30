3 injured in morning crash in Longs

Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 5:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, to a two-vehicle crash in Longs. (Source: Horry SC Fire Rescue)

LONGS, SC (WBTW) — Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a vehicle crash Monday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at about 5:15 a.m. at Highway 905 and Long Acres Drive in Longs, according to a tweet from the organization.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.