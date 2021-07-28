$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A $3 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach.

The ticket for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at Murphy USA #7752 at 10826 Kings Road, according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all five white balls and had the $1 Megaplier purchased to bring the total prize to $3 million.

The numbers drawn were 2 — 35 — 36 — 54 — 64 with a Megaball of 11.

This is the second multi-million dollar ticket sold in Myrtle Beach in the last two months. A $4 million ticket was sold in June at Circle K on River Oak Drive.