3 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 17 bypass near Mr. Joe White Avenue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on the Highway 17 bypass near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and 10th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans said the crash happened about 1:30 p.m. No information about the extent of the victims’ injuries was immediately available.

All southbound lanes of the Highway 17 bypass in the area were closed while emergency crews worked in the area. Count on News13 for updates.