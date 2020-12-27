3 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY (WBTW) – Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Horry County on Sunday.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash near the area of Sheffield Parkway and Coventry Boulevard at about 2:20 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted Horry County Fire Rescue crews at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

