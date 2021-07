Firefighters put out a vehicle fire on July 6, 2021 in Longs. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Three structures were impacted after an afternoon fire in Longs.

Authorities learned about the fire at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. An outbuilding was on fire, and two other structures received exposure.

(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

The fire, located in the area of 1000 block of Pond Road, also burned a vehicle. It remained under investigation, as of 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

No one was injured.