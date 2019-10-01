3-year-old shot in thigh in accidental shooting at Horry County campground; no charges pending

SURFSIDE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A 3-year-old was shot in an accidental shooting at an Horry County campground.

Police responded to the Ocean Lakes Family Campground, located at 6001 S. Kings Highway, on September 28 for an accidental shooting, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department. Upon arriving, the child was being taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

After an investigation, the shooting was ruled accidental, the report said. No charges are pending. At the time of the report, the victim was in stable condition and expected to be okay.

