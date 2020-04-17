30 employees in quarantine at Myrtle Beach police, building maintenance departments

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The police and building maintenance departments with the City of Myrtle Beach have about 30 employees in quarantine due to exposure with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Mark Kruea, public information director with the city, the quarantine affects two departments, police and building maintenance. “The goal is to limit any future exposure,” Kruea said. “We are following quarantine procedures for the safety and health of all involved.”

The police department has enough staff members to adjust to the health-related necessity, Kruea said, so it will not affect the department’s operations or coverage.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock posted the following message on Facebook, assuring the community that the safety of the community and the officers and their families is their priority.

Count on News13 for updates to this story.

LATEST HEADLINES: