HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three-hundred gallons of fuel spilled in the Surfside Beach area Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the spill happened at 5:11 p.m. at 8738 Highway 17 Bypass. The gas spilled into a nearby ditch. No injuries are reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to use foam, boons and other materials to mitigate any hazard.

DHEC has been notified and will further investigate. Surfside Beach Fire Department also assisted.