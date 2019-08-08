300 kids in Myrtle Beach to get new shoes at Samaritan’s Feet event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Samaritan’s Feet will provide 300 kids in Myrtle Beach with new shoes.

The event will be held on August 10 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Clair Chapin Epps Family YMCA, a release from Samaritan’s Feet says. Recipients will received a new pair of shoes and socks, and have their feet washed.

Samaritan’s Feet says the event in Myrtle Beach is one of 10 that will be held on Saturday across the country, and they’ve distributed nearly 327,480 pairs of shoes across the world so fair in 2019.

LATEST NEWS: