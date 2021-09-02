36 historic Horry County businesses, at least 5 are more than a century old

The Gay Dolphin is pictured in 2021.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least five Horry County businesses are more than a century old, according to information from Horry County Government.

A business is considered a “legacy business” in the county if it has been around for at least 50 years. Many businesses have remained in families, with second, and sometimes third-generation leadership.

Here are businesses that have been in Horry County for at least 50 years, according to the Legacy Business Recognition Program with Horry County Government:

Rhue’s Mortuary

Founded: 1959

Palmetto Chevrolet

Founded: 1930 as Lee’s Chevrolet, and became Palmetto Chevrolet in 1942

Nye’s Pharmacy

Founded: The chain, which now only has one location standing, was formed in 1920

Conway National Bank

Founded: The bank, originally named the Bank of Horry, started in 1903 and was renamed Conway National Bank in 1914

Peaches Corner

Founded: As Atlantic Ale House in 1937

Donzelle’s

Founded: 1962

Hucks & Washington Furniture

Founded: 1946

Norman’s Cleaners

Founded: 1962

Goldfinch Funeral Home

Founded: 1905

Ocean Fish Market

Founded: Early 1940s

The Gay Dolphin

Founded: 1946

The Bowery

Founded: 1944

WF Cox

Founded:1953

Norman’s Cleaners

Founded: 1962

Wolpert’s Department Store

Founded: 1938

Loris Drug Store

Founded: 1947

Hardwick’s Funeral Home

Founded: 1921

Graham Brothers Farm Supply

Found: 1948

Stevens Law Firm

Founded: 1948-49

Dew’s Appliances

Founded: 1947

Hoskins Restaurant

Founded: 1948

Lazelle’s Flower Shop

Founded: 1946

Galivants Ferry Store

Founded: 1869

Oliver’s Restaurant

Founded: 1964 as Waccamaw Superette, was renamed to Oliver’s Lunchette and then became Oliver’s Restaurant in 2002

Jamestown Grocery & Restaurant

Founded: 1962 as a gas service station

Pine Lakes Country Club

Founded: 1927

Blanton Building Supplies

Founded: 1954 as the W.F. Cox Co.

Ford’s Propane and Fuel

Founded: 1923

Ocean Drive Barber Shop

Founded: 1952

Boulineau’s

Founded: 1948

Latimer’s Funeral Home

Founded: 1924

HTC

Founded: 1952

Johnson Furniture Manufacturing Company

Founded: 1954

Friendly Barber Shop

Founded: Opened in 1958 as the Bamboo Barber Shop before being renamed

Palmetto Farms

Founded: 1934

Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

Founded: Opened in 1958 as the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Federal Credit Union before changing to its present name in 1991