36 historic Horry County businesses, at least 5 are more than a century old

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Gay Dolphin is pictured in 2021.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least five Horry County businesses are more than a century old, according to information from Horry County Government. 

A business is considered a “legacy business” in the county if it has been around for at least 50 years. Many businesses have remained in families, with second, and sometimes third-generation leadership.

Here are businesses that have been in Horry County for at least 50 years, according to the Legacy Business Recognition Program with Horry County Government:

Rhue’s Mortuary

Founded: 1959

Palmetto Chevrolet

Founded: 1930 as Lee’s Chevrolet, and became Palmetto Chevrolet in 1942

Nye’s Pharmacy

Founded: The chain, which now only has one location standing, was formed in 1920

Conway National Bank

Founded: The bank, originally named the Bank of Horry, started in 1903 and was renamed Conway National Bank in 1914

Peaches Corner

Founded: As Atlantic Ale House in 1937

Donzelle’s

Founded: 1962

Hucks & Washington Furniture

Founded: 1946

Norman’s Cleaners

Founded: 1962

Goldfinch Funeral Home

Founded: 1905

Ocean Fish Market

Founded: Early 1940s

The Gay Dolphin

Founded: 1946

The Bowery

Founded: 1944

WF Cox

Founded:1953

Norman’s Cleaners

Founded: 1962

Wolpert’s Department Store

Founded: 1938

Loris Drug Store

Founded: 1947

Hardwick’s Funeral Home

Founded: 1921

Graham Brothers Farm Supply

Found: 1948

Stevens Law Firm

Founded: 1948-49

Dew’s Appliances

Founded: 1947

Hoskins Restaurant

Founded: 1948

Lazelle’s Flower Shop

Founded: 1946

Galivants Ferry Store

Founded: 1869

Oliver’s Restaurant

Founded: 1964 as Waccamaw Superette, was renamed to Oliver’s Lunchette and then became Oliver’s Restaurant in 2002

Jamestown Grocery & Restaurant

Founded: 1962 as a gas service station

Pine Lakes Country Club

Founded: 1927

Blanton Building Supplies

Founded: 1954 as the W.F. Cox Co.

Ford’s Propane and Fuel

Founded: 1923

Ocean Drive Barber Shop

Founded: 1952

Boulineau’s

Founded: 1948

Latimer’s Funeral Home

Founded: 1924

HTC

Founded: 1952

Johnson Furniture Manufacturing Company

Founded: 1954

Friendly Barber Shop

Founded: Opened in 1958 as the Bamboo Barber Shop before being renamed

Palmetto Farms

Founded: 1934

Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

Founded: Opened in 1958 as the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Federal Credit Union before changing to its present name in 1991

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories