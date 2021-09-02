36 historic Horry County businesses, at least 5 are more than a century old

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least five Horry County businesses are more than a century old, according to information from Horry County Government.
A business is considered a “legacy business” in the county if it has been around for at least 50 years. Many businesses have remained in families, with second, and sometimes third-generation leadership.
Here are businesses that have been in Horry County for at least 50 years, according to the Legacy Business Recognition Program with Horry County Government:
Rhue’s Mortuary
Founded: 1959
Palmetto Chevrolet
Founded: 1930 as Lee’s Chevrolet, and became Palmetto Chevrolet in 1942
Nye’s Pharmacy
Founded: The chain, which now only has one location standing, was formed in 1920
Conway National Bank
Founded: The bank, originally named the Bank of Horry, started in 1903 and was renamed Conway National Bank in 1914
Peaches Corner
Founded: As Atlantic Ale House in 1937
Donzelle’s
Founded: 1962
Hucks & Washington Furniture
Founded: 1946
Norman’s Cleaners
Founded: 1962
Goldfinch Funeral Home
Founded: 1905
Ocean Fish Market
Founded: Early 1940s
The Gay Dolphin
Founded: 1946
The Bowery
Founded: 1944
WF Cox
Founded:1953
Wolpert’s Department Store
Founded: 1938
Loris Drug Store
Founded: 1947
Hardwick’s Funeral Home
Founded: 1921
Graham Brothers Farm Supply
Found: 1948
Stevens Law Firm
Founded: 1948-49
Dew’s Appliances
Founded: 1947
Hoskins Restaurant
Founded: 1948
Lazelle’s Flower Shop
Founded: 1946
Galivants Ferry Store
Founded: 1869
Oliver’s Restaurant
Founded: 1964 as Waccamaw Superette, was renamed to Oliver’s Lunchette and then became Oliver’s Restaurant in 2002
Jamestown Grocery & Restaurant
Founded: 1962 as a gas service station
Pine Lakes Country Club
Founded: 1927
Blanton Building Supplies
Founded: 1954 as the W.F. Cox Co.
Ford’s Propane and Fuel
Founded: 1923
Ocean Drive Barber Shop
Founded: 1952
Boulineau’s
Founded: 1948
Latimer’s Funeral Home
Founded: 1924
HTC
Founded: 1952
Johnson Furniture Manufacturing Company
Founded: 1954
Friendly Barber Shop
Founded: Opened in 1958 as the Bamboo Barber Shop before being renamed
Palmetto Farms
Founded: 1934
Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
Founded: Opened in 1958 as the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Federal Credit Union before changing to its present name in 1991