37.4 mile cycling event held in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach officer Jacob Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Riders honored fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher with a special event called “Cycle for 374.”



Hancher was only 23-years-old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty in October. He was honored Saturday with a 37.4 mile bike ride. The number 374 was Hancher’s badge number.



“I think it is an excellent way to honor him and it’s really warming my heart to see all these people come together and do this ride in honor of him,” said Hancher’s mother, Suzanne Williams.

More than 50 riders came out to show their support.

“This is a good representation of our officers not only Officer Hancher but all of them Look at this. This is great,” cyclist Ron Sebastiani said.

Edith Lamana says she put together the event in Hancher’s honor. She says even though she never met him, she still wanted to make this special event happen.

“We all love to cycle and I understand he was into fitness too. I wanted to put this event together and this ride for him and to support the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the cycling community and love Myrtle Beach,” Lamana said.

“I’ve been really looking forward to this. I am just really excited to see everyone out here and how excited everyone is to be a part of this. I think it is a wonderful tribute,” Williams said.