37th Annual Craftsmen’s Classic draws hundreds of artists to Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Artists from across the country stopped in Myrtle Beach this weekend for the 37th Annual Craftsmen’s Classic.

“It just gives the community an opportunity to shop with people that they wouldn’t otherwise see because these exhibitors are coming from all over. It’s not like they’re items from a big box store that were mass produced. They’re all hand-crafted,” Carly Cook, Director of Marketing for the art show said.

The show draws around 200 artists from more than 20 different states every year.

Stained glass artists, Kyle Hamm and his wife drove from Pennsylvania for the Craftsmen’s Classic. Hamm says art is a passion.

“Art is, well especially stained glass, is a dying art. It’s something extra. It’s something to take your mind off of what you have to do everyday to stay afloat and keep chugging along. It’s something that people can appreciate just for it being what it is,” Hamm said.

The Craftsmen’s Classic will return to Myrtle Beach next year, Aug. 7-9, 2020.

“We’ll have hopefully a bigger collection of exhibitors, some of the familiar favorites, but also some new people every year,” Cook said.