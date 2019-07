LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Four adults and five children are displaced after a fire in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews responded to a residential fire at 2736 W. Shore Drive around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a tweet from the department said. No injuries were reported, by the nine people were displaced. The SC Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire is under investigation.