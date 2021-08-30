4 Georgetown County schools switching to virtual learning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Some schools in Georgetown County are switching to virtual learning because of COVID-19.

The Georgetown County School District said Monday that Georgetown Middle, Georgetown High, Andrews High, and Carvers Bay High will move to virtual learning starting on Tuesday. All athletic events and practices are canceled during the virtual learning period.

Students tentatively will return to in-person learning on Sept. 7, following the Labor Day holiday. District staff will assess the situation throughout the week to determine if the date for return needs to be extended.

McDonald Elementary made the switch to virtual learning on Monday.

It follows a move by the Colleton County School District, which announced last week that it would switch to a virtual/e-learning format through Sept. 10. Dorchester District 4 is also switching to virtual learning.