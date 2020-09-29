4 injured after car crashes into utility pole in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured after a car crashed into a utility pole in Loris Monday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of Daisy Road.

At 8:25 p.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched to the area of 3601 Daisy Rd. in Loris for a single vehicle vs. utility pole accident.



Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.@SCHP_Troop5 was on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/ErL4qs5btm — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) September 29, 2020

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, HCFR said. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

LATEST HEADLINES: