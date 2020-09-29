4 injured after car crashes into utility pole in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured after a car crashed into a utility pole in Loris Monday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of Daisy Road.
Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, HCFR said. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
