4 injured in crash near Socastee; drivers asked to avoid area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured in a crash near Socastee Friday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened at 9:17 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of SC 544 near Leisure Lane.

According to HCFR, at least one person was ejected from a vehicle. Multiple lanes are closed.

No other information is available at this time. News13 has a crew headed to the scene. Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: