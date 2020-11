CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured after a crash on Hwy 90 in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 2201 Hwy 90 around 8:25 p.m., HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and four people were transported to the hospital.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 4 people are being transported to the hospital w/ injuries as the result of this 2-vehicle accident at 2201 Hwy. 90 in Conway.#HCFR crews were dispatched to this call at 8:25 p.m. The roadway is currently shut down.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/UJgxzTZzGn — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 25, 2020

The road is closed in the area of the crash. Drivers are asked to find another route.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.